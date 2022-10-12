Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia, MO, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1938, in Columbia, MO, to parents Wilbur and Alene Wright and raised in Hallsville, MO.
Ron was a devoted husband to Virginia “Jeanie” Wright, after marrying her on January 31, 1960, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville. He lovingly cared for her until she preceded him in death from Alzheimer’s on May 6, 2022.
Ron graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in business as both a husband and a father. He was president of the Delta Sigma Pi professional fraternity and had the honor of coordinating a visit with President Harry S. Truman.
Ron enjoyed a successful career as a Shelter Insurance agency owner. He started his agency from a booth located inside Parkade Plaza and built a wonderful business that he would later share with his son, Brad.
He and Jeanie took countless trips across the world through awards he won, but he always said that he never had to leave Boone County, MO, to be happy. Together, Ron and Jeanie enjoyed playing golf, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, wintering in TX, and always enjoyed gathering with family and friends.
His greatest accomplishments came from raising four children with Jeanie: Brad (Julie), Brian (Lisa), Robin, and Rona. He was greatly loved by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Justin, Zachary, Landon, Harper, Jordan, Taylor, J.T., Kaitlyn, Emilee, Devon, Mason, and Shiloh. He was always present with a soft heart, an encouraging word, and easy humor. He wore a smile until his last day.
Ron is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister, Judy George, and many special extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Karl.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO, with a visitation following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron’s honor may be directed to Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, a social model home for end-of-life care, or to any charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.