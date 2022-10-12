Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia, MO, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1938, in Columbia, MO, to parents Wilbur and Alene Wright and raised in Hallsville, MO.

Ron was a devoted husband to Virginia “Jeanie” Wright, after marrying her on January 31, 1960, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville. He lovingly cared for her until she preceded him in death from Alzheimer’s on May 6, 2022.

