Rose Etta Heath, 65, of Columbia, left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was born June 18, 1954 in Charleston, Missouri, to the late Artie and Katherine (McTye) Liddell.
Rose attended school in Caruthersville, Missouri, before moving to Columbia. She attended Jefferson Junior High School. She married Robert Heath on Aug. 2, 1970, in Columbia. She worked at Atkins, Hearnes Center and Red Roof Inn before becoming a stay-at-home mother to her children.
Rose enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, playing cards, going to casinos, attending barbecues and attending family gatherings. She could always be found listening to blues. She was always quick to help anyone in need. She made anyone who came to her home feel like family. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Heath of Columbia; daughters Myra Heath (Alphonso Gray) of Columbia, Katherine Heath of Kansas City, Elaine Vinyard (Tony Hatton) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; son DraVon McTye of Columbia; sisters Linda McTye, Betty McTye, Ethel Brown, all of Columbia; brothers Artie McTye, Henry McTye (Nancy), both of Columbia; grandchildren Robert Heath (Emily) of Long Mount, Colorado and Teesha Heath (Jermaine), Shequaila Heath, all of Columbia, Jon Dale Johnson, Marquail Johnson (Lyric), all of Kansas City, Airious Heath of Columbia; and great grandchildren Ja’Marion Mayes, Sha’Mira Mayes, LaMiyah Heath, Te’Zyon Elbert. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with a Homegoing Celebration to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
