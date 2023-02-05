Rosemary Kelly, of Arrow Rock, 98, died February 1, 2023, in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at The Federated Church, 506 High St., Arrow Rock.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rosemary Kelly, of Arrow Rock, 98, died February 1, 2023, in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at The Federated Church, 506 High St., Arrow Rock.
Survivors include two sons, Jay L. Kelly of Columbia and Mark Kelly of Overland Park, Kansas; as well six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Marino of Leawood, Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray; one sister, Josephine Hughes; and her daughter, Andrea O’Neill.
A full obituary is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.