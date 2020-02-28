Ross Olen Dickerson Jr. passed from his earthly home in Columbia on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, one day before his 80th birthday. A celebration and memorial of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room A/B at the ARC, 1701 W. Ash St.
Ross was born Feb. 27, 1940, to Ross Olen Dickerson Sr. and Anna Louise Barnes Dickerson in Columbia, the second of four children.
He attended Columbia Public Schools and Strawn School in Boone County. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1955. He attended Central College and MU.
He was a musician from a young age, beginning piano lessons at age 10. He learned to play acoustic guitar from his dad, often playing with the family at home. With his garage band, The Wagon Dragons, he took top prize at both the Hickman Talent Show and the Boone County Fair. He was an accomplished jazz guitar and keyboard musician, performing regionally as The Clann and locally as Ross Dixon, the One Man Band. After playing a gig with Guy Lombardo in Tucson, he was offered a job on the spot.
He apprenticed to his father as a plumber at age 15, working in the family construction business. After his father died in 1968, he worked in California and Texas until he returned to Columbia in the mid '70s. He was the late-night maintenance supervisor at University Hospital for 10 years until his health failed in 1996.
After retirement, he lived in Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living and traveling in "the bus." He returned to Columbia in 2016. He had a great sense of humor. While living in California, he told his young niece that he lived between The Flintstones and The Beverly Hillbillies, much to her delight! In June 2020, he would have celebrated 25 years of marriage to Gloria Wright Dickerson, who he called "the best decision I ever made."
He professed faith in Christ as a young teen at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church in Columbia.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Wright Dickerson; his children, Ross O. Dickerson III (Chuck) and Barbie Dickerson Moneymaker, both of Tucson, Arizona; his stepchildren, Barry Wright of Columbia, Natalie Feltham of Foxboro, Wisconsin, Lori Callahan of Jefferson City, Donnell Smith of Wichita, Kansas, and Tammy Callahan of Corpus Christi, Texas; his sister, Mickey Dickerson Havener of Columbia; his grandchildren, Georgia, Rebecca, Austin and Shelby; great-granddaughter, Aniyah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Rachel Dickerson; his sisters, Rose Dickerson Fisher and Beverly Dickerson Cofield; his niece, Joyce Crouch Waterberry; and his brother from another mother, cousin Ralph Lee Westbrook.