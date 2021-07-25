To Friends and Family of Ross L. Swofford

Join in a Celebration of Life on September 18, 2021 Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65202.

9:30 to 11:00: Meet, greet, reminisce while enjoying coffee, tea, homemade cinnamon rolls and other treats.

11:00 to 12:00: Gather in Worship Center and enjoy singing, special music, words of joy and inspiration as we say our farewells to one we loved as brother, husband father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, teacher, co-worker and friend.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you