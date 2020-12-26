Ross L. Swofford, 95, passed away at his home in Columbia, Missouri, on Dec. 21, 2020, during the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn (the Christmas Star).
Ross was born on Sept. 17, 1925, in Davies County, Missouri near Gallatin. He was a farm boy, and this interest shaped his life and his career.
After graduating from Gallatin High School, he farmed a year and then entered WWII. After his training, and while at sea for 28 days, the war ended and he spent his tour of duty in the Philippines and Korea.
Afterward, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri College of Agricultural. His first job after college was a government sponsored program to improve farming practices, the Veterans On The Farm Training Program. During this time he lived in La Plata, Missouri, and this is where he met his wife, Ava.
He taught vocational agriculture in Princeton, Missouri, for two years and Palmyra, Missouri, for 12 years. Ross had great success with his Future Farmers of America (FFA) boys, winning many judging contests and receiving many chapter honors.
University of Missouri Extension employed Ross in 1967, and the family, which now consisted of son David and daughter Lynn Ann moved to Columbia. Ross worked as a county agent at the extension office, serving Boone, Howard, Audrain and Cooper counties.
When extension began its specialization program, he became a livestock specialist and worked with farmers in production testing and assisted in the 4-H programs in the areas of his expertise.
Ross was an avid Tigers fan, and he and Ava held season tickets to football and men’s and women’s basketball into his 90s. Ross was an active member of the Columbia Kiwanis Club and served a term as president and attended two national conventions.
On retirement in 1991, he put his dream into action to drive to Alaska. He and Ava hooked their little trailer to his Ford Ranger and drove 10,000 miles up the Alaska Highway to the Arctic Circle and returned by way of the Inside Passage and home through British Columbia and the western United States.
Ross also visited 35 countries with Ava, who coordinated trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Ecuador, including the Galapagos Islands, Machu Picchu in Peru and a safari to Masai Mara and Amboseli Game Reserves in Kenya. They also camped in most of the U.S.
Ross had an active retirement. He and other retirees known as “The Day Crew” built around 100 houses for Habitat for Humanity over the years. He had a hammer in his hand until he reached his 90s.
This group of men formed a deep bond, supporting each other, as well as being a blessing to many others. Ross served on the Habitat Board for many years and served a term as president.
Ross was an active and contributing member of Community United Methodist Church. He and Ava were active on the Mission Team and served on teams to Costa Rica, Appalachia, the Hurricane Katrina rebuild and restoring and refurbishing church camps in Missouri. For all these activities, Ross received an annual Retiree of the Year Award from the University of Missouri.
His longtime friend, Mel West, founder of Mobility Worldwide and a retired United Methodist pastor, remembered him with great fondness for his sense of humor and commitment to helping others.
“Ross exemplified what David Brooks wrote about in his excellent book, ‘The Second Mountain,’” West wrote in a letter to the Swofford family. “We educate ourselves, work hard, do well, and climb our first mountain with success, and retire.
“Then some find a second mountain, and climb that one,” West wrote. “Habitat was Ross’s second mountain, and climb it he did.”
Many families and many refugees “without home or hope” now have decent housing in a decent community “because a fellow named Ross was climbing his second mountain. What a great legacy — but there was much more.”
Those left to mourn his death are his wife, Ava, of the home; son David (Zully) of St. Louis; daughter Lynn Rossy (Bud Murphey) of Columbia; granddaughter Sarah of Eugene, Oregon; grandson Benjamin (Laura) of St. Louis; grandsons Daniel and Gabriel (Laura) of Portland, Oregon; and grandson Marcelo of San Francisco and St. Louis; stepdaughters Annie and Jessie Murphey from Columbia, as well as four great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Sam, Anna and Lydia; two special nieces, Delane Milne of Fairfax, Virginia, and Linda Eckelberry of Hamilton, Missouri; and his French son, Didier, from Paris, France. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Roberta; and brother Jack Richard.
There will be no service at this time, and a memorial will be held when it safe for people to gather again. Donations in his name can be made to Rainbow Network Scholarship Program at https://www.rainbownetwork.org/education/ and Mobility Worldwide, 4825 E. Meyer, Columbia, MO 65201.