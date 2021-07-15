Ross McCall Hammer, 29, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born May 1, 1992 in Columbia and came home to his adoptive parents, Jennifer Creech and Dr. David Hammer on May 4, 1992.
Ross graduated from Douglass High School in 2012 and held an aspiration to become a pilot. Ross saw nothing but hearts when he looked at people and was generous beyond measure — sometimes beyond his own means. His passion for people and their stories led him to the company of friends from all walks of life.
He never met a stranger and all who met him took note of his energy, kindness, and compassion. Ross lived an active, engaged life, and enjoyed being outside. He played soccer, roller hockey, baseball, and swam until a variety of injuries forced him to find other pastimes.
When he died, Ross was recovering from a seriously broken hip he suffered in a bicycle accident. In true Ross fashion, however, his broken hip did not prevent him from detailing the car or bundling fallen tree branches in the yard following a big storm shortly before he passed.
Ross is survived by his father Richard David Hammer of Columbia, his mother Jennifer Creech of Cincinnati, Ohio, his sister Meredith Hammer of Columbia, his maternal grandmother, Alice Creech of Cincinnati, three uncles, four aunts and twelve cousins scattered from California to North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. With a nod to Ross’ disdain of tight collars and ties, dress is “respectfully casual.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Tabernacle of Grace Ministry, 402 W. Worley, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.parkermillard.com.