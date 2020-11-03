Roy Glenn Reddick, 76, of Columbia passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Roy was born in Superior, Arizona on March 7, 1944, the son of Orel and Grace (Hawthorn) Reddick. Roy was the youngest of nine children, attending Desloge High School in Desloge, Missouri and marrying the love of his life Karen Wessel on Aug. 16, 1971.
Roy was a jack-of-all-trades and there was nothing he couldn’t fix or make more dangerous. Roy had a passion for making and sharing his infamous homemade wine — if you were lucky enough to receive a bottle, it was an experience you’d never remember. He relished hunting, fishing, camping and collecting “artifacts,” but loved spending time with his beloved wife Karen and took great pride in his four sons, teaching them how to select a quality hammer, love nature, laugh often and be thankful for what you have.
He rejoiced in stocking toolboxes and tackle boxes and spending time with his family, extended family and friends. Roy met everyone with an impish smile, answered every “How are you doing?” with “Just as pretty as ever and meaner than a junkyard dog.”
He was the type of person who could bring people together from around the country with a phone call, a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and a firm understanding of what was important. Roy’s love of Karen’s fried chicken and homemade rolls was surpassed only by his love of her and his family.
Roy is survived by his wife, Karen Reddick of Columbia; sons Joe (Mary) Reddick of Centralia, Troy (Tracy) Reddick of Columbia, John Reddick of Columbia and Travis Reddick (Rebecca Showinsky) of Rocheport; sister Grace Ann Pettus and her husband Dallum Pettus of Bonne Terre; and sisters-in-law Dolores Reddick of Columbia, Carole Reddick of Cape Girardeau and Pat Reddick of Jackson; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to noon on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service following at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Roy’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.