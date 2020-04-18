Roy Richard Wyatt, 91, of Sturgeon passed away on April 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family members.
Roy was born in Boone County on April 4, 1929 the son of Tommie E. Wyatt and Goldie Beulah Turner Wyatt.
Roy is survived by his three children: Wesley Wyatt, Rita (Scott) Estes and Lisa (John) Gingerich; one brother: Robert (Patty) Wyatt; five grandchildren: Chase Wyatt, Summer (Kyle) Crites, Colton Estes, Andrew Gingerich and KeiJen Gingerich; and one great grandson: Kayden Crites. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Ronald Wyatt; two brothers: Porter Wilson Wyatt and Rufus Donald Wyatt; and one sister: Irene Cook.
Private graveside services were conducted on Saturday, April 18 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tracy Cook officiating.
The service was streamed to our Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.