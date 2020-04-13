Ruby Mae Smith, 80, of Columbia passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Ruby was born on June 23, 1939, in New Bloomfield to the late Mason and Mattie (Brandon) Whittler. She graduated from Lincoln University Laboratory High School in Jefferson City in 1957.
On February 28, 1960, she married the love of her life Ernest Smith, and the two of them would go on to raise a family together.
While raising her children, Ruby was self-employed as a housekeeper and operated an in-home daycare. Ruby loved her church, Destiny Worship Center, and was a very active member there until her health started to decline. Ruby was a very thoughtful person who always remembered birthdays and made sure to celebrate them by giving gifts to children and cards to adults.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ernest Smith; two sons, Carl Smith (Elizabeth) and Daryl Smith (Denise); three daughters, Cheree Walton (Keith), Stacye Smith and Pamela Smith; one brother, Auther Whittler; nine grandchildren, Charra Shivers-Ashcraft, Chadrick Shivers, Matthew Smith, Sr.(Taylor), Morgan Smith-Lenyard (Anthony), Cherish Walton, Makayla Smith, L.J. Harley, Marcus Robinson and Rico Robinson; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, John Henry and Mason Whittler Jr.; and five sisters, Helen Reynolds, Juanita Taylor, Dorothy Turner, Mable Nevins and Betty Whittler.
Friends are invited to a viewing of Ruby on Saturday, April 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.
Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be present at this time, and there will only be 10 people allowed in to view at a time. Please look for staff for instruction when you arrive. Burial will be at Columbia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com