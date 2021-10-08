Rudy Lee Koch, age 78, of Boonville, MO passed away on October 3, 2021. He was born to Clifford and Mary Magdalene Koch on July 17, 1943.
Rudy was a graduate of New Franklin High School and University of Missouri-Columbia. He worked at the University of Missouri for 36 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, golfing, and reading. Rudy was united in marriage with his wife, Peggy Koch (Schuster) on August 29, 1964.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents both of Rocheport, MO. He is survived by his wife; children, Lisa Koch and Lesley Lehrmann; grandchildren, Zachary Lehrmann.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Rudy’s honor to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202.
The family will receive visitors at 1pm on Monday, October 11th, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202. A funeral service will follow at 2pm along with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com