Ruth Ann Thompson passed peacefully from her family’s arms into the arms of the Lord on Jan. 7, 2023. She was born on Jan. 25, 1935, to Walter and Laura Steeve in Clarinda, Iowa. She married her high school sweetheart Russell Thompson 66 years ago.

Ruth was a loving, friendly, caring and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. During her 87 years, she was known for her upbeat positivity and the genuine affection she showed to all. Her husband called her the joy of his life.

