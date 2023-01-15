Ruth Ann Thompson passed peacefully from her family’s arms into the arms of the Lord on Jan. 7, 2023. She was born on Jan. 25, 1935, to Walter and Laura Steeve in Clarinda, Iowa. She married her high school sweetheart Russell Thompson 66 years ago.
Ruth was a loving, friendly, caring and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. During her 87 years, she was known for her upbeat positivity and the genuine affection she showed to all. Her husband called her the joy of his life.
Throughout her youth she exhibited a range of natural talents and was involved in many school activities and organizations often in school leadership roles, as well as being a member of the cheerleading squad, crowned in beauty queen contests and was known for her musical talent. At 16, she was an ardent musician and the youngest organist in the history of a large church in her Iowa community. After moving to Columbia, she served as the organist, choir director and president of the women’s guild at Campus Lutheran Church.
As a mother, she was involved in her children’s activities and education. She served as the PTA President of the elementary, junior high schools and also at Hickman High School. She also was a secretary of the Columbia Council PTA.
Ruth was a longtime and committed member of the nonprofit King’s Daughters and was a member of the Missouri Symphony Society. She volunteered with the United Way, Heart Fund, Cancer Society and the American Red Cross.
Ruth was a people-person and they, in turn, responded to her, which no doubt played a role in her success in real estate throughout mid-Missouri. She was highly dedicated and accomplished as a realtor with ReMax Boone Realty, where she was recognized as one of the Top 100 salespeople in Mid States (Missouri and Kansas). Among her other realty accolades: Realtor of the Year, Leading monthly salesperson, Award of Excellence, BCR member of the year, the 100 Club. She was also a member of the Million Dollar Club.
Ruth was a devoted and very hands-on grandmother, reveling and participating in all of the sporting and social activities with her three grandchildren. She would always bring them surprises – usually something sweet.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Russell, daughter Lisa (Phil) Griggs of Columbia and three grandchildren: Tucker (Ashley) Griggs of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tyler Griggs of Kansas City, and Sydney (Collin) Masters of Columbia. She leaves behind a sister Leonora (Jim) Hubbard of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a brother Bernard (Sandra) Steeve, also of Colorado Springs, as well as nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by two sons: Kevin and Russell, Jr., as well as her parents and a brother Don (Vera) Steeve.
The family would like to especially thank and recognize the professionalism and kindness of the caregivers at Lenoir Woods where she spent her final days. So much so that the day before her passing, there were smiles and laughter with her family gathered around.
Ruth and Russell are members of the United Methodist Church where a funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 with a reception to follow.