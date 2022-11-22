S. Roy Koirtyohann, 92, of Hallsville passed away, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11am, Saturday, November 26 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with burial to follow in Red Top Cemetery. Friends may gather from 10-11am, Saturday at the church.

Roy was born September 11, 1930 near Washington, MO, one of nine children to Earl and Carrie Yeager Koirtyohann. In 1948 he graduated from Washington High School as Valedictorian. He worked through college on an ROTC Scholarship and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree, Masters, and Ph.D. all from the University of Missouri; taking time between degrees to work for the Nuclear Reactors in Oak Ridge, TN. After earning his PH.D. he taught Chemistry at the University of Missouri for over 30 years, eventually serving as Chairmen of the department. Roy and Laura traveled the world to Chemistry conferences and conventions and were joined by many lifelong friends in that profession. He was Scout Master for Boy Scout troop 3 for many years.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you