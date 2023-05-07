Sabra Tull Meyer passed away April 5, 2023, one month shy of her 96th birthday. A memorial service will be held on May 13, 2023 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia, Mo. Visitation and Service will be from 11-1 pm followed by grave side services at the Columbia Cemetery with a celebration of life at the Boone County Historical Society afterwards from 3-5 pm.
Sabra was born May 5, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo. to parents Frank Tull and Sabra Niedermeyer Tull. She grew up in Columbia and was the 6th generation of her family to live in Boone County. Sabra attended Hickman High School in 1945 and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Art in 1949. She was elected M Men’s Queen and Homecoming Queen in 1946. While at MU, she also met and married her husband of 65 years, James Edward Meyer. The two were married on June 11, 1949, in Columbia, Mo. Over the next 18 years they raised four children while living in Glasgow, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., and Dallas Tx., before finally settling back in Columbia in 1967.
Sculpture wasn’t offered at the University of Missouri when she was earning her undergraduate degree, so she focused on sketching and watercolors — both mediums she enjoyed. It wasn’t until her youngest child was in high school in the mid ’70s that she returned to Mizzou to earn her Masters of Arts in 1979 and Masters of Fine Arts in 1982 and began to focus on sculpting. She also taught at Stephens College and William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.
Sabra was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and KEA Honorary Society at the University of Missouri. Sabra was a member of Kansas City MO and Dallas TX, Junior League. She was a 65-year member of the Presbyterian Church. Her other memberships include: Columbia Art League (former Board Member and Vice President), Museum Associates (former Board Member), Museum of Women in the Arts (listed in their Archives), Associate Member National Sculpture Society, Oklahoma Sculpture Society, Boone County Historical Society, Board Member of Columbia Cemetery Association and the House Corporation of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
She was selected for University of Missouri’s Alumni Award in 2009, she received the National Alumna Achievement Award from Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority in 2012, she was a nominee for Missouri First Lady Award in 2012, and she received the Missouri Art Council’s Individual Artist Award in 2014. In 2020 she was voted into the Boone County Hall of Fame.
Her public sculptures are located in the Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol Building, Lewis and Clark Monument is on the Capitol Grounds, at Kansas Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium, on the University of Missouri Campus and at numerous other public sites across the State. Her sculptures are found in private collections across the country. Throughout her career she donated sculptures to many charitable and educational organizations for fund raising events.
Sabra is survived by her four favorite children, son James Lewis Meyer and wife Karen of Oklahoma City, OK, daughter Sabra Meyer Johnson and husband Douglas: Lake Ozark, MO, son, John Tull Meyer and wife Cheryl of Mercer Island, WA, daughter Shelley Meyer Vestal, husband John of Hot Springs, SD. Sabra was “Neena” to her five grandchildren: Thomas D. Johnson wife: Stephanie, Brian E. Johnson, Sabra E. Rogers husband: Joe, Sabra M. Crabtree husband: Casey, and Spencer T. Meyer. Four great grandchildren, James and Charles Johnson and Sabra Olivia Rogers and Henry Rogers. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years James Edward Meyer and her only sibling Dr. Frank Tull but is survived by Nieces Laura Kok and husband Jeroen:Mary Sarni and husband Marc: Frances Scriminger: Susan Holloway and husband Wade: nephew, Dr Frank Tull and wife Dr. Stacey Tull. And numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Sabra led two amazing lives, one as a wonderful mother and wife raising four kids and a second as a nationally known sculpture artist.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to one of following: First Presbyterian Church of Columbia, Mo, Boone County Historical Society, Central Missouri Humane Society, Salvation Army, Kappa Kappa Gamma Scholarship Fund, The Food Bank for Northeast & Central Missouri, King’s Daughters, Colonial Dames, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com