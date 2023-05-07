Sabra Tull Meyer passed away April 5, 2023, one month shy of her 96th birthday. A memorial service will be held on May 13, 2023 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home in Columbia, Mo. Visitation and Service will be from 11-1 pm followed by grave side services at the Columbia Cemetery with a celebration of life at the Boone County Historical Society afterwards from 3-5 pm.

Sabra was born May 5, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo. to parents Frank Tull and Sabra Niedermeyer Tull. She grew up in Columbia and was the 6th generation of her family to live in Boone County. Sabra attended Hickman High School in 1945 and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Art in 1949. She was elected M Men’s Queen and Homecoming Queen in 1946. While at MU, she also met and married her husband of 65 years, James Edward Meyer. The two were married on June 11, 1949, in Columbia, Mo. Over the next 18 years they raised four children while living in Glasgow, Mo., Kansas City, Mo., and Dallas Tx., before finally settling back in Columbia in 1967.