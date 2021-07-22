Sally Sue Fancher, 88, of Columbia, passed away at her home with family by her side on Friday, July 16, 2021.
She had requested a Celebration of Life which will be held at noon on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia. Please stay and share memories with her family and each other as we enjoy a meal hosted by mother. There will be private graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Mom was born February 22, 1933, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ruth and Roy Houdashelt. At the age of 3, her family moved to Columbia, so her father could manage the J.C. Penney store. Other than a couple years in Kansas City following college, Columbia was always her home. She was a graduate of Hickman High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia and taught kindergarten.
On August 4, 1956, mom married Donald W. Fancher at First Christian Church. Over the next 13 years, the family grew by five with the birth of four sons and one daughter: Preston, Paul, Philip, Patrick and Abby. We were raised enjoying time outdoors; floating, camping, hiking, washing cars and spending time together at the lake cabin. Mom especially loved feeding and watching birds, gardening, labeling, and organizing. It took some convincing after our father passed away to get mom out to travel, but once we did, she was always excited for the next adventure. National Parks were her favorite.
Another important aspect of mom’s life was her community of friends. Such a strong and beautiful network of ladies that have been there until the end. Know that she loved you all so much. Mom also found a second home at Broadway Christian Church with even more people she built special connections with. It is the strength of that community that paved the path for her final physical journey. Sally was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her husband Don. She is survived by her sister, Abby Goodman of Richmond, VA, and five children: Preston (Cindy) Fancher of Clayton, MO, Paul (Barb) Fancher of Shawnee, KS, Philip (Julie) Fancher of Columbia, Patrick (Deanna) Fancher of Columbia, MO, and Abby (Kenny) Herl of Kansas City, MO. Additionally, Sally had 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Broadway Christian Church 2601 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203, or Boone County Historical Society 3801 Ponderosa St, Columbia, MO 65201
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left for the family at parkermillard.com.