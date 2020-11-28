Sally Fulweiler died early Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020, at her daughter’s St. Cloud, Minnesota, residence, attended by her children, supported by St. Croix Hospice and surrounded by the music she loved to hear. She succumbed to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Sally was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Ralph E. Nichols and Frances Richeson. The family raised their only child in several Iowa towns. They finally settling in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Sally graduated from Washington High School in 1949.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Dakota in 1953, where she met her dear husband, Howard Wells Fulweiler Jr., also an English graduate from the university.
The two courted while spending a summer participating in the university’s Black Hills Playhouse theater program, marrying Dec. 28, 1953.
The couple made their early homes in many places, according to Howard’s U.S. Army officer training and graduate school: Germany; Fort Benning, Georgia; Sioux Falls and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
By the time they reached their permanent home in Columbia, Sally had given birth to three children, the fourth born here. She became an “academic wife,” enjoying the activities and scholarly rigor surrounding her during her husband’s career as a college professor at MU.
They celebrated 65 years of marriage, 58 of them in Columbia.
Sally was a very involved and beloved parishioner at Calvary Episcopal Church. She was a member of the altar guild and created a beautiful needlepoint altar frontal tapestry, which became a communal church project in the 1970s.
She loved caring for her home and garden, winning a Columbia “Yard of the Year” award and accolades from the neighbors who walked by. The birds knew where to find the best eating year-round, and she loved to watch them from her kitchen window.
Although she worked hard, she always left time to relax with a book, and she started her mornings reading her Bible, guided by the Book of Common Prayer. Sally was a quiet friend and wise mentor to many over the years.
In 1948, she and Howard built a beautiful beach house at Holden Beach, North Carolina. It was born from her pencil drawings and out of her lifelong love of the ocean. The house was home to many wonderful family memories over the years.
Sally moved to St. Cloud on April 1, 2019, where she resided at Benedict Court, Benedict Homes and finally daughter Mary Swank’s home.
Sally is survived by her children, Pete, John (Patricia), Mary Swank (Casey) and Ann Carlson (Dave); 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wells Fulweiler Jr.
Her memorial celebration will take place at Calvary Episcopal Church at a later date.
Arrangements are by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Memorials may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society or Calvary Episcopal Church.