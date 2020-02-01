Samuel Earnest Haley Jr., 72, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at University Hospital.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City following the services.
Sam was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Kansas City to Samuel Earnest and Maybelle (Hawkins) Haley Sr. He attended high school in Kansas City, attended Missouri State University and was a paralegal.
He loved singing, reading the Bible and talking with people. He was a spiritual adviser to many people.
He leaves to cherish the memories of his love and devotion of four sons, Alshawn Bagby, Samuel Earnest Haley III, Pee Wee Jackson and Deion Jackson; two daughters, Shalon Haley and Michelle Jackson; two sisters, Antoinette Bell and Tessie MalNapier; one brother, Wesley Weaver; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and family.
