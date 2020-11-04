Samuel Martin Rice, 86 of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri, with his beloved Shirley, and son, Bruce, by his side.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 N. 65 Highway, Carrollton. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home, with Reverend Bruce Trussell officiating. The burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton.
Sam was a 1959 Dallas Institute of Funeral Service graduate. In 1966, he became the owner of Dickerson-Rice Furniture and Dickerson-Rice Funeral Home in Bogard, Missouri. In 1970, he became co-owner of Gibson-Rice Funeral Home, in Carrollton, Missouri, and was later the owner of Parker Funeral Service in Columbia.
Sam is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley of the home; one son, Bruce Rice, and wife, Barbara of Rocheport; two granddaughters who were the light of his life, Tess A. Rice of Columbia and Trisha Brown and husband Charlie of Columbia; one brother, Joe L. Rice and wife Deloris of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Hubert Carter of Carrollton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.