Sandra Ann Glass, 69, of Columbia, passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at University Hospital. She was born July 20, 1951 in St. Louis, the daughter of George and Letha (Colbert) Patre. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Sandra Ann Glass, July 20, 1951 — Oct. 9, 2020
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
-
-
Tags
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
-
Elizabeth Brixey
Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.