Sandra Ann Glass, 69, of Columbia, passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at University Hospital. She was born July 20, 1951 in St. Louis, the daughter of George and Letha (Colbert) Patre. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

