Sandra (Sandy) Conner Hombs, born in Columbia September 22, 1940, passed away September 26, 2021 of Diabetes complications.
She graduated from Hickman High School in 1958, obtained an Associate Degree from Christian College, and received her Bachelor’s in Social Services from University of Central MO., Warrensburg in her 50’s, attending at the same time as her nephew whom she taught to drive a car. Sandy and a good friend and neighbor, Diana Groshong, discovered that they both loved wallpapering and started a little side business helping those who disliked this task. Sandy also possessed special typing skills. When she took a timed test, she scored well beyond their ability to measure. She could be typing a Doctoral Theses for a client, watching TV, and carrying on a conversation all at one time – and with no mistakes.
She loved attending concerts, plays and Mizzou football. She also enjoyed participating in Columbia Mother Singers for several years.
Sandy’s father, Warren Conner, was co-host of the Jerry Lewis Telethon with Paul Pepper. Her father encouraged both Sandy and her sister, Marilyn, to volunteer with him. Sandy was appointed coordinator for the volunteers and kept that end running smoothly. She was awarded an MDA Hall of Fame plaque for her years of service. Her mother, Elizabeth Johnson Conner, help establish the Wardrobe and Sandy volunteered there for several years as well. She had a giving spirit.
Sandy was known for her brilliant smile, sense of humor, and many special friendships. She loved spending weekends at the lake with family and when skiing her smile was wider than the skis were long. Close neighbors and friends remember the infectious laughter-filled-float-trips they shared with the Hombs’ family.
Games were very much a part of growing up and never ceased to be fun – and competitive. She was an absolute whiz at crossword puzzles and word games besting most all she played. She instilled this love of games (and water activities) in her children and they in theirs. Duplicate Bridge was a favorite pastime partnering with Joy Adams who became one of her life-long-friends.
She has 3 children: Shelly, Cindy, and Darren; 4 grandchildren: Christian, Adam, Eric, and Emma; a niece and nephew, Jody Haden Blythe (Paul) and Paul Conner (Jen); a brother and sister, Warren (Sonny) Conner (Janice) and Marilyn Conner Stone (Bud); plus several great nieces and nephews. Her younger sister, Carolyn Conner Little, and both parents preceded her in death.
In lieu of a service, donations in her memory may go to: The Wardrobe, 715 Park Ave, Columbia, MO, 65201