Sandra Lee Hombs, 81, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Sandra was born on September 22, 1940 in Columbia, the daughter of Warren and Elizabeth (Johnson) Conner.
Sandy enjoyed playing games and friendships. She was a member of Mother Singers and co-owned a wallpapering business. She was a regular volunteer for the Jerry Lewis Telethon earning the #6 MDA Hall of Fame for her coordination of volunteer services. Later earning her degree in Social Work, she helped many.
Survivors include her children, Darren Hombs and his wife, Michelle, and children, Adam, Eric and Emma; Cindy Hombs and her son, Christian; Shelly Hombs in Arkansas; her brother Warren Conner, Jr., and her sister, Marilyn Stone.
Sandy was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Little, her mother Elizabeth (Johnson) Conner and father Warren L. Conner, Sr.
Donation may be made in her memory of Sandy to The Wardrobe, 715 Park Avenue, Columbia, MO 65201
No services are scheduled.
Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com