Sandra Joan Bly, 86, of Columbia died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Beloved wife of the late Floyd Bly. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Keith A. Zerman of Chicago, Illinois, and Tracy Zerman (Anthony P.) Gonzalez of Columbia. Loving grandmother of Drew Michael Zerman, Alexander Paddor Zerman and Samuel Edward Gonzalez. Dear sister of the late Lois (Norman) Berger. Beloved aunt of Barbara Lieberman, Mindy Bloom, Brad Berger and the late Robert “Bobby” Bloom. Dear sister-in-law of Eric (Elaine) Bly and Pamela Brown. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard Loewenstein and the late Fannie (Eli) Emas. Dear cousin, coworker and friend to all she met. Her world was her family, whom she loved fiercely.
Because of the current health situation, services will be private. Contributions in Sandra’s memory may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, N.Y., 10065 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.