Sandra Lee Cole, 78, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at University Hospital surrounded by her daughters. Sandra was born Sept. 20, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, to Stanley and Margaret Cole. She was a 1959 graduate of Southern Boone High School. She worked at Columbia College for many years until retirement. Over the years, Sandra enjoyed painting ceramics, working in her flower beds and bird-watching. Her children and grandchildren were also very important to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Deb Hulen of Columbia, Dawn Smith (Scott) of Centralia, Tracy Siegel (Paul) of Florence, Missouri, and LeAnne Rotter (Randy) of Hallsville, along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Terry Cole; a nephew, Chad Cole; and a niece, Regan Basinger, all of Ashland.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Margaret; her sister, Garrie Duncan; and sister-in-law, Georgetta Cole.
There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date. Sandra will be loved and missed dearly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia.
