It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sara Lynn Whitworth on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. She was 58.
Sara was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 5, 1962, and adopted at birth by Dorothy (nee Mittendorf) and Orville Whitworth. Raised in Columbia, she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School. For many years she lived in Kansas City and spent her final time here in this world under the care of the good folks at Hillview Nursing in Platte City.
She is survived by her father, Orville; stepmother Jan and brother Josef.
Her life is best summed up by her friends:
"Sara was such a good friend to so many. Her laugh. Her spirit. She is one of the few people I've ever met who managed to be fragile, edgy and bold, all at the same time. My dear Sara lived life on her own terms — with no requirement that you agree with those terms either. I personally find that inspiring."
"Sara was vivacious, friendly and had a contagious zest for life! She loved wholeheartedly and was an accepting and loyal friend."
"Sara was so funny. I remember laughing my head off with her as a kid. She was a real spark plug who I know will be dearly missed."
"Sara was extraordinary, hilarious, maddening, smart and searching. I loved her and am haunted I never got to see her again to tell her how much I loved her."
While there will be no service, a private Facebook memorial group has been set up in her honor for friends and family to come and celebrate her life.