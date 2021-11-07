Sarah Frances Berkley, age 84, of Columbia, Missouri died peacefully at home, November 2, 2021 in Columbia, MO, surrounded by a family that loved her dearly.
She was born January 1, 1937 to Cecil & Helen Sartain in Fayette, MO. She married William H. Berkley November 6, 1952. He proceeded her in death January, 2011. For over 20 years, she was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
She spent her early years raising five children. After they were grown, she went to work in the Veterans Hospital Canteen, where she was famous for her chocolate chip cookies.
Her favorite way to spend time was with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were where she found her greatest joy. She loved going to the Lyceum Theatre and to live performances by The Texas Tenors.
She is survived by five children, Terry Berkley of Spokane, WA, Thomas “Chip” (Lora) Berkley of Millersburg, MO, Steve Berkley of Columbia, MO, Clint Berkley of Columbia, MO and Thresa (Rob) Berkley of Columbia, MO, seven grandchildren, Kristie (Ben) Borengasser of Lake St. Louis, MO, Erin (Jeff) Dobrow of Shreveport, LA, Sarah (Robert) Berkley of Atlanta, GA, Jenn (Ryan) Watson of Spokane, WA, Katie (Josh) Kimbrough of Hartsburg, MO Julie Berkley of Orange, VA and James (Lisa) Kilfoil, of Miami, FL, three siblings, Dean (Jackie) Sartain of Columbia, MO, Peggy Ann Bishop of Columbia, MO, Janice Bentley of Chillicothe, MO. and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, William Berkley, brothers Carl Sartain and David Sartain, her parents and several in laws.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre upcoming seat campaign to purchase a seat in her memory. Donations can be made online at Lyceumtheathre.org or by calling the theatre.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com