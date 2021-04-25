Saundra Sue Dever, 69, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Harry S Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital. She was born July 24, 1951, in Hannibal, Missouri, a daughter of the late John W. and Margaret A. (Downs) Dever. She attended high school in Galesburg, Illinois, and went on to earn her CIS in Business Administration from Columbia College in 1999.
Saundra was a veteran of the United States Army, where she retired after over twenty years of dedicated service with the rank of Sergeant First Class. She also worked as Executive Director of Human Resources at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Saundra was a member of the American Legion and the Catholic Church. She enjoyed doing arts & crafts, dancing, knitting & crocheting, flowers, plants and working in the yard.
Saundra is survived by two daughters: Susan L. Stannard and Laurie D. Knight, a brother: John W. Dever II, a sister: Michele R. Worthington, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and was also a Favorite Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister: Melodee Roberts.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center. Memorial donations may be made to the Family of Saundra Dever.
