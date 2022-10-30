Sehon Williams Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born July 29, 1922, to Sehon Williams Sr. and Effie Eubanks Williams, Sehon was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and attended Lincoln University, Jefferson City, MO. prior to being drafted into the United States Army during World War II.

From 1941 to 1945, Sehon served in the 92nd Infantry Division, commonly known as the Buffalo Soldiers, with a tour of duty in Italy. From 1945 to 1958 he worked as a Spotter for Dorn Cloney Laundry and Cleaning. From 1958 to 1991 he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as an Account Representative.

