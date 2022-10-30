Sehon Williams Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born July 29, 1922, to Sehon Williams Sr. and Effie Eubanks Williams, Sehon was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and attended Lincoln University, Jefferson City, MO. prior to being drafted into the United States Army during World War II.
From 1941 to 1945, Sehon served in the 92nd Infantry Division, commonly known as the Buffalo Soldiers, with a tour of duty in Italy. From 1945 to 1958 he worked as a Spotter for Dorn Cloney Laundry and Cleaning. From 1958 to 1991 he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as an Account Representative.
Sehon married Dora Ozelia Coates on September 8, 1942. This union lasted 58 years and 9 months and produced six children, Senora, Bobbia, Larry, Ronald, Sandra, and Terry.
Active in the community, Sehon served on the Human Rights Commission, was a member of the Two Hundred Year Bicentennial Commission, the Minority Men’s Network Community Scholarship Board, a member of the NAACP, a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels, and a member of the Board of Directors, U. S. Postal Service Advisory Board, Mayor’s Task Force on Solid Waste, the Noble Court Neighborhood Association, Lay Member of the Paula J. Carter Center on Minority Health and Aging and member of the Sharp End Committee.
Sehon was a dedicated and life member of the historic St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church. His favorite music was jazz, he loved the blues, and he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. The Minority Men’s Network sponsors a Sehon Williams Jr. Heritage Scholarship for a deserving graduate of Frederick Douglass High School annually.
Sehon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Wolf, Claude, and Victor, and a sister, Maudela, a son Terry Lamont and a daughter Sandra Lee Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Senora Mae Christopher (William Sr.), of Oklahoma City and Bobbia Banton of Indianapolis, and two sons, Larry Sehon Williams of Columbia, and Ronald Q. Williams (Gilda) of Indianapolis, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren, cherished friends and neighbors who have been so supportive over the years.
Funeral Services will be held November 2, 2022, at the 2nd Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO., with viewing from 10 am to 12 pm and a closed casket service from 12 pm to 1 pm at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. William Christopher Jr., eldest grandson, officiant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
