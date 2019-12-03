Shantae Nicole Hill-Cook, 33, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. She was born at Lake Ozark on Sept. 23, 1986, to Andre’ Cook and Marlena Hill.
A private service will be held for the family.
Shantae graduated from Fulton High School and attended Moberly Area Community College (M.A.C.C.) and Columbia College. She was hard working and was currently employed as a certified medical technician at Stonebridge-Villa Marie in Jefferson City. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children.
Left behind to miss her are: Andre’ Cook (Kathy) of Columbia; Marlena Stevens of Altamonte Springs, Florida; her children Jerrell, Ja’Major and Jurnee; grandparents Georgia Nevels of Columbia, Harry and Sherry Hopkins of St. Roberts, Missouri; sister Sheridan Cook of Nashville; brothers Terrance Cody Tipton of Jefferson City, Sangla Maurice Stevens of Manhattan, Kansas; aunts and uncles Tonja Cook, Churice Cook of Nashville, Ken and Michelle Peters of League City, Texas, Marc Hill of Atlanta and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Leroy L. Cook.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to: Shantae Hill-Cook Children’s Memorial Fund c/o Central Bank of Boone County, 503 E. Nifong, Suite H, Box 176, Columbia, Missouri 65201.
