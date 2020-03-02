Sharleen H. Winters, 83, surrounded by family and friends, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Columbia.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. March 4 at Memorial Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Curtis Olsen officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Sharleen was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Cape Girardeau, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Neal) Ham.
Sharleen is survived by her three children, Linda (Richard) Albertson of St. Louis, Steven (Reng) Winters of Columbia and Doug (D’lisa Polly) Winters of Kansas City; seven siblings, Kathy Keathley, Michael (Susan) Ham, Lauren (Douglas) Dell, Kristin Ham, Elizabeth (Chris) Gerling, Tommy Ham and Amanda Stelljes; five grandchildren, Brian, Misniah, Rebecca, Justin and Hannah; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Sharleen is also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Winters; her parents; three siblings, Nancy Graves, Vicki Moore and Bruce Ham; and one grandchild, Wesley Winters.
Sharleen was a caring wife and a wonderful mother to three children plus more than 30 foster children. She was able to raise a family of five on very little yet still provide everything the children could dream of, even managing to take the family on camping trips all over Florida and the West. She did this by making and selling candles and cakes and selling cosmetic products, beyond her everyday duties.
Finding a lack of appropriate clothing for preemie babies when one of her grandchildren was born, Sharleen and her sister Nancy built and ran Hearts Desire Preemie Baby Clothing Company, providing high-quality clothing that was sold across the country for a number of years.
One of her passions later in life with Lester was chasing rocks, minerals and gems. They would travel from Illinois to Arizona collecting and selling rocks, sometimes going into mines, sometimes digging in salt flats.
Sharleen and her late sister Nancy would collect, clean, package and ship clothing, toys and other needed items to the Lakota Indians at Pine Ridge through the Red Cloud Indian School.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Red Cloud Indian School, care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.