Sharon Ann Jungquist Devine, 71, of Columbia passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A private graveside service will be at noon Nov. 1 in Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Friends are invited to join a virtual service via Facebook live — please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com and select the “view livestream” tab under services at the time of the service. If you are unable to view the service live, it will be available for replay on the Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia Facebook page after the service ends.
Sharon was born on July 13, 1949, in Jamestown, New York. She grew up in a working-class family with her twin brother, Calvin, and her parents, George and Virginia. Sharon graduated from Jamestown High School in 1967 with high honors and from Wilson College in 1971, where she earned a degree in linguistics, speaking three languages and reading four.
She was married to James Devine on May 25, 1971. In 1980, Jim and Sharon moved to Columbia to support Jim in a lifelong career as a law professor at MU, where they made their home and raised their children. Sharon will be remembered by her family for her patience, love of family and dogs and enjoyment for the smaller things in life. She was a devoted competitive swim team parent for her boys and passionately followed politics regionally and nationally.
Sharon, beloved mother, is survived by her three sons and their families: Zach and Rachael of Woodbury, Minnesota and their children Averie, Addison and Aaron; Josh and Christina of Columbia and their children James and John; and Noah and Kate of Kansas City; as well as her twin brother Calvin, his wife Charlotte and their children, Michelle and husband Bill Miller, Christie (d. 2016) and Tara; and granddaughter Rosie of Jamestown, New York.
She is greeted in heaven by God and her loved ones who passed before: her husband, Jim (d. 2010); her parents, George (d. 2010) and Virginia (d. 2017); and her father- and mother-in-law, Richard (d. 1994) and Lucy (d. 2013).
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the University of Missouri Law School Foundation, Columbia Second Chance and Columbia Swim Club, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
