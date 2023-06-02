Sharon Elaine Pryor, age 77, of Columbia, Missouri, entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Sharon requested no services. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sharon Elaine Pryor, age 77, of Columbia, Missouri, entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Sharon requested no services. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.