Sharon Reed Bosch, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until time for the service. A private family burial will follow the service at Dripping Spring Cemetery.
Sharon was born December 3, 1945, in Boone County, to the late Howard Dell “Punk” and Virginia “Lucille” (Level) Reed. She lived her entire life in Boone County and was a 1963 graduate of David H. Hickman High School. She was employed with the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics and Columbia Regional Hospital as a Nurse-Certified Medical Tech for 30 years. She also worked for Stephens College.
Sharon loved to entertain, having card parties and parties for her grandchildren, their friends and neighborhood children. She loved her dogs, but most of all loved spending time with family.
Sharon is survived by her son, Jerry G. Cockrell, Jr. (April) of Columbia; three step daughters, Paula Wager (Brian) of Columbia, Karen Berger (Justin) of Rolla, Tammy Back (Kenneth) of Rolla; brother, Gene Reed (Jean “DeDee”) of Columbia; sisters, Gloria Reed Ewens and Ruth “Ann” Reed Shaon, both of Hallsville; grandchildren, Katelyn Dawn Cockrell Smith (Nathan) and Kortney Lynn Cockrell (Matthew McFall) and step-grandchildren, Ashley Wager Turley (Ross), Matthew Wager (Kali), Haley Owens, Wyatt Owens, Bridgett Owens, Henry Berger, Gracie Berger, Ivy Berger and Aiden Back; great grandchildren, Everett Wager and Maysen Smith and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by sister, Anna Mae Reed and brother, Bobby Dell Reed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.