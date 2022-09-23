Sharon Reed Bosch, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until time for the service. A private family burial will follow the service at Dripping Spring Cemetery.

