Sharon Dean Winner, 79, of Columbia passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Hermitage. She was born May 10, 1940, in Columbia, a daughter of the late George Cecil and Mildred Pearl (Johnson) Todd.
Sharon was a 1958 graduate of Hickman High School. She earned an associate degree from Christian Female College (now Columbia College) in 1960 and a bachelor’s of science in education degree from MU in 1963. Sharon was a librarian for Blue Ridge Elementary School from 1973 until 1977. She taught mathematics and served as the cheerleading coach at Oakland Middle and Jefferson Middle schools from 1977 until her retirement in 2002.
Sharon was a member of the Kewpie Class of ’58 Reunion Committee, the Re-Cyclones, Order of Eastern Star #309 in Ashland and the White Shrine. From the age of 13, she was involved with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Columbia Assembly #18. She served as state dean of the Grand Cross of Color from 1963 to 1964. Sharon joined the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1953 and served over the years as an elder and was active in the Drennan Circle. Sharon cherished the time spent with family, especially all the sporting and academic events she attended over the years for her children and grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Jan Winner (Ginny Mohr) of Smithville, Jill Salmon (Shane) of Hermitage and Lynn Klotz (Daryl) of Columbia; a sister, Sandra DeHaven of St. Louis; grandchildren Kari Hopkins (Dan) of Columbia, Ryan Sharp (Warren) of Miller, Ben Salmon (Stevie) of Bolivar, Jay Salmon and Jeff Salmon of Hermitage and Devin Klotz of Columbia; great-grandchildren Sam and Lucy Hopkins and Jackson and Harrison Sharp; a niece; two nephews; cousins; and many other family and friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory with an OES Memorial Service held at 4:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. next Monday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 101 N. Tenth Street, Columbia, MO 65201, with the Rev. Brad Stagg and Dr. John Yonker officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rainbow Girls, Columbia Assembly #18, 6761 South Field Drive, Columbia, MO 65201, or Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home, 9501 West Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg, MO 65256.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.