Shawn Douglas Sanders, 45, of Fayette died at his home May 8, 2020.
Shawn was born April 20, 1975, in Fayette.
He graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism and previously attended Central Methodist College.
Shawn had been employed with J.C. Penney Co. in Dallas as a fashion photographer for their advertising promotions.
During college, he especially enjoyed working at the Springfield Daily News and working as a sports photographer for the college and at Kansas City Chiefs games.
He enjoyed studying history and religion, storm chasing and was a NASCAR fan. Shawn attended Faith Family Church in Fayette when he was younger.
His brother and father remember him as always seeing the good in others.
He is survived by his father, Sydney Sanders; a brother, Chad Sanders; and a nephew, Salim Sanders. His mother, Connie Gilmore, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.