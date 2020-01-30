Sherry J. Ann Dana, 82, of Columbia died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Sherry was born in Farmington on Aug. 1, 1937, to J.C. and Minnie Alma (Rickus) Simms. She married Kay Eugene “Gene” Dana on March 25, 1956, in Sheridan, Wyoming. She began working at Columbia Insurance Group in 1996, retiring nearly 20 years later in 2016.
Sherry loved people! According to her family, she was a self-made woman and a home-grown Missouri girl who touched the lives of so many in her time here on earth. She was a member of the Elks Club and Eagles Club. She and her sister, Gail, were inseparable. Together, they enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos, traveling, crocheting, dancing and crossword puzzles.
Sherry is survived by her son, Randall E. Dana of Jackson, Wyoming; daughters, Katherine (Michael) Buglio of Wilmington, Delaware, and Deborah E. Elem of Columbia; sister, Gail Perkins of Columbia; brothers, Ron Simms of Columbia and Tom (Cathy) Burns of Lake Ozark; six grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Eugene Dana.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., with a memorial service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.