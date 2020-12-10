Sherry Lynn White, 72, of Columbia passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at The Arbors at Colony Pointe. She was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Juanita Park. She was united in marriage to Dan White on Aug. 25, 1967, and he survives.
Sherry graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and also attended Kansas City Business College. She worked at Christian Fellowship for 14 years and retired after 17 years from Dr. Willett Dental.
Sherry was best known for her amazing organization skills, as well as having a beautiful artistic and creative side. She loved colorful flowers and was the project visionary for many projects. She was a woman of joy, kindness and generosity, with a great laugh! Sherry was a founding member of Christian Fellowship Church and attended with an extreme faith for over 42 years.
She loved her family and prided herself on having a unique relationship with each grandchild.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dan of Columbia; mother, Juanita Park-Kalkenbach of Pleasanton, Kansas; son, Andrew White (Christine) of Battlefield; daughter, Rachel Lademann (Bradley) of Columbia; brothers Michael Park, Paul Park, Tom Park, Tim Park and Jon Park; sisters, Janis Brewster (Steve) and Sue Tipton; grandchildren, Brady, Rorry (Devin), Kendall, Parker and Declan; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Park and a brother, Arthur Park Jr.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church with a funeral service at noon at the church.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Granny’s House, 110 E. Worley, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.