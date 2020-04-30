Shirley Allene Gilmore, 82, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Columbia Manor Care Center.
Private graveside and burial will be Tuesday, May 5, in Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Teri Overfelt officiating.
Shirley was born April 25, 1938, in Columbia, the daughter of Ernest and Ila (Roberts) Reeves, who preceded her in death. She worked many years for Simmons Furniture and then worked for JCPenney until her retirement in 2010 as an administrative assistant.
Shirley’s greatest passion in life was her family. Whether she was cheering on her kids through high school at every sporting event, hanging out with the entire family at her condo at the Lake of the Ozarks or following the grandkids and great-grandkids at life events, her family was her life. They will all miss her greatly. If she wasn’t watching family, she was most likely down in Osage Beach watching the Ozark Opry, her favorite place to be, or at a Brad Paisley concert, her favorite country singer.
Survivors include five children, Glynda Atterberry (Bill) of Ozark, Greg Gilmore (Jennifer) of Columbia, Carla Henderson of Ashland, Scott Gilmore (Lisa) of Olathe, Kansas, and Jeff Gilmore of Columbia; two brothers, Larry Reeves (Beverly) of Ozark and Lonnie Reeves (Lois) of Hallsville; two sisters, Fay Spires of Columbia and Nelda Bosch of Rolla; eight grandchildren, Korey Elkin, Lisa Munoz, Jacob Barb, Mechelle Chaney, Stacey Huck and Tyler, Matthew and Kylie Gilmore; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Reeves, and two sisters, Jean Moon and Cheryl Bohlen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.