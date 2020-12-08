Shirley Ann Palmer Curry, 82, of Jefferson City passed away Nov. 29, 2020. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Four days later she was followed in death by her loving husband of 26 years, John M. Curry.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Shirley Ann Palmer Curry was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Columbia to Ray Earl Palmer and Mary Ruth Ballenger Palmer.
She was baptized at the First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ. She attended school in Columbia and was a graduate of Hickman High School. Shirley was married Nov. 2, 1957, to John Old of Columbia. They had three children.
While attending MU, she was a librarian assistant and temporary acting librarian at the Journalism Library. She was also named “Miss National Newspaper Week”. She worked as a secretary in the Missouri House of Representatives. She worked with then Sen. Roger B. Wilson in the Missouri Senate and in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office as administrative assistant to Lt. Gov. Wilson, from which she later retired.
Shirley was a volunteer for her children’s schools and events, Daniel Boone Little League Team Mother, plus several charitable organizations.
In Shirley’s teen years and early 20s she modeled for several clothing stores in Columbia and made television commercials.
Later in life she became an avid watercolor artist and enjoyed decorating, gardening, traveling and cooking for her family. She was an active member of the Jefferson City Country Club, where she played golf and enjoyed weekly card games with her friends.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
She married John Michael Curry on March 17, 1994, in a beach ceremony in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was followed in death by her husband Dec. 3.
She is survived by her children Stacy A. Kneibert (Philip) of Leawood, Kansas, and Jeff D. Old of Columbia; brother William Palmer of Anderson, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Ashley and Ryan Old, Nicholas and Elizabeth Kneibert, Joshua K. Old; seven step-children, Shannon Curry of New Mexico, Sean Curry (Cindy) of Dallas, Patrick Curry (Meredith) of Jefferson City, Tim Curry of Lenexa, Kansas, Kathleen Haslag (Dan) of Jefferson City, Mary Rackers (Tom) of Jefferson City, Sheila Curry O’Neal (John) of Overland Park, Kansas; 14 step-grandchildren, Bret and Megan Curry, Courtney and Danielle Rackers, Erin, Jacob, Madeline and Nicholas Haslag, Katie, Anne and J.P. Curry, Molly, Jack and Irene Curry, Emma and Johnny O’Neal. Also surviving are five nieces and six step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Mark S. Old; her parents; two brothers, Jerry Palmer and Jim Palmer; and one nephew, Michael Palmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, American Heart Association and A Living Tribute.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home’s website.