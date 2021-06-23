Shirley Ann Wegener, 89, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away at Columbia Post-Acute Center on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Shirley was born at home on the Semon farm in Woodlandville, MO on July 18th, 1931, to William “Bill” Semon and Pauline “Polly” (Blakemore) Semon. Her older brother Henry remembers the event well because he did not get lunch that day. She spent her early years doing what farm kids of the era did, chores and helping with farm work as well as helping her mother with housework. It was at this young age that she began to develop a love for cooking, sewing and being outside tending a garden or a flower bed. Growing up on a farm meant that you grew or raised what you ate, and Shirley gained the skills needed to feed a family of six early in her life. I remember how skilled she was at taking a live chicken and serving it for lunch. Along with the work and life at home there were activities off the farm. Her social life in the farming community consisted of going once a week to the Woodlandville United Methodist Church and 4-H once a month in the church building. Highlights of her Boone County farm life included things like the county fair, church social events and an annual trip to the Missouri State fair. It was at a Woodlandville UMC that she met her future husband Leslie “Spencer” Wegener. The church held regular dart tournaments in the basement, and it was at one of these tournaments where Shirley and Spencer met for the first time. They got married on August 1, 1953, at the Semon home, surrounded by friends and family. For a short time, Shirley and her new husband lived in “town” in a small apartment south of Boone Hospital. With the death of Spencer’s father, the couple and their first son Leslie, moved back to the farm to help run the Wegener farming operation. Not long after moving back to the country Shirley gave birth to her second son Bill adding another son to her family. Shirley was a devoted homemaker and well known for her cooking which she enjoyed. She was involved in Woodlandville community as a 4-H leader and the Boone County Extension, being a member of the Boone’s 25th extension club. for many years, as well as participating in Women in Ag. She enjoyed knitting and quilting, giving many items to family, friends, and charities. She as tended to a most beautiful garden where she grew large collection of irises and daylilies flowers. She enjoyed comradery of new friends while showing flowers in the Central Missouri Hemerocallis Society. Even hosting a regional show in her garden.
Shirley is survived by two sons: Leslie (Colleen) Wegener; Bill Wegener; three grandchildren: Duane Wegener; Carl (Maeghan) Wegener; Holly (Jordan) Gremmel; one brother: Henry (Anita) Semon; one sister: Sue McConnell; one sister in law: Mary Ann Semon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and one brother: Harold Semon.
A memorial to Coyote Hill Children’s Home at 9501 West Coyote Hill Road, Harrisburg MO 65256 is suggested in leu of flowers.
