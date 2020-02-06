Sidlee W. Leeper, of Rocheport passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway. Visitation will follow in the church's Welcome Center.
Dr. Leeper (Sid) was born July 2, 1929, in St. Louis but resided in Piedmont until age 10 and then in Poplar Bluff where he graduated from high school in 1947.
He then attended MU from 1947–53, receiving bachelor's and master's degrees, along with two years of medical school. He transferred to Harvard Medical School, receiving his medical degree in 1955.
In the summer of 1953, while working at Mount Desert Biological Laboratory in Mount Desert Island, Maine, he met Mary Jean Chapman. They were married in 1954 in Bangor, Maine: her hometown.
In 1956, he was inducted into the U.S. Air Force, where he served nearly 5 years. Sid then interned in internal medicine under Baylor University in Houston, Texas, for three years. In 1964 he moved with his family, including four children, to Columbia, where he practiced internal medicine with Dr. John T. Logue (Jack). He later became medical director for Shelter Insurance Company, where he remained until retiring from the board of directors in 1999.
Three things Sid most enjoyed were traveling, much with Shelter Insurance and much with his wife and family; living on their farm and raising Simmental cattle; and music, mainly classical. He sang in the University of Missouri's Choral Union for more than 40 years and supported Friends of Music and the Missouri Symphony Society.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde W. Leeper and Alta McGee Leeper; daughter-in-law Marla M. Leeper; and several cousins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Leeper; four children, Kevin A. Leeper of Council Grove, Kansas, Karen L. Stone (Scott) of Rocheport, Amy L. Bowers (Troy) of Manhattan, Kansas, and Nancy L. Wilkening (Wayne) of Summerville, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Meagan O'Brien (Todd), Jay Leeper, Alex Leeper, Jovi Bowers, Sidnee Bowers and Gabriel Wilkening; four stepgrandchildren, KC Stone, Zachary Stone, Lucas Stone and Jacob Stone; and two great-grandchildren, Carly and Kellan O'Brien.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either Community United Methodist Church, Friends of Music at the University of Missouri or Missouri Symphony Society.