Sigrid (Holtz) Wellman passed away on December 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL, after a brave but sudden battle with pneumonia. She is survived by her husband John, of 39 years; son Bradley and his partner, Casie Cook; daughter Kelsey, her wife Kayla, and their twin daughters, Olivia and Wilder; son Eric, his wife Bridgitt, and their daughter, Georgia; older sister Vickie Wodzak, her husband Michael and their children and grandchildren; twin sister Erica Fayre and her children; and her parents, William and Lora Holtz.
Sigrid enjoyed her family, dogs, and good books. An outstanding student at Columbia Rock Bridge High School, she earned a Curators’ Scholarship to the University of Missouri. She graduated with honors from the Journalism School in 1984.