Soe "Theresa" Meh, 89, of Columbia passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Theresa was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Myanmar, Asia, the daughter of Kaw Reh and Kha Moe, who preceded her in death. She was married in Myanmar to Bu Reh, who preceded her in death in 1990. Theresa was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia, praying many times a day.
Survivors include: two children, Pray Meh (Day Reh) of Columbia and Neh Reh (Jeh Meh) of Columbia; one brother, Nga Reh (Boe Meh) of New Zealand; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three sons and two daughters.
