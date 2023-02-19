Stanley Eugene Manahan, age 85, passed away on January 29, 2023 in Columbia, MO. He was born on September 5, 1937 in Hillsboro, Kansas; a son of Lawrence Manahan and Ethel Blackmur Manahan. He was united in marriage to Anne Fisher on March 29, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia.
After surviving a life-threatening bout of rheumatic fever that necessitated his being homeschooled for two years during childhood, Stanley regained his health and graduated from Peabody High School in 1956. He earned an AB in chemistry at Emporia State University in Kansas in 1960 and a PhD in analytical chemistry at the University of Kansas in 1965. Stanley then joined the Department of Chemistry at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he served as thesis advisor for 30 PhD and 15 Masters candidates and taught until his retirement as a full professor in 2002. Since 1968, his primary research and professional activities in which he was considered a pioneer were in environmental chemistry, with more recent emphasis on hazardous waste treatment. He was the author of approximately 100 research papers and 18 chemistry textbooks, the most well-known being “Environmental Chemistry.” He taught courses on environmental chemistry, hazardous wastes, toxicological chemistry, and analytical chemistry and lectured on these topics throughout the United States as an American Chemical Society Local Sections tour speaker and in a number of countries, including France, Italy, Austria, Japan, Mexico, and Venezuela. Stanley also spent many summers researching and teaching in Wyoming and Michigan. In addition to his numerous textbooks, Stanley also authored a humorous book about his life in Kansas called “Lat Me Thank.”