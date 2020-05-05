Stella Katherine Cusanno, infant daughter of Joseph Cusanno and Jessica Wallace, passed away May 2, 2020.
Stella was born March 3, 2020, in Columbia. She laughed and smiled through her two months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.
Including her parents, she is survived by great-grandmother Kathy Baird; grandparents Michele and Donna Cusanno and Richard and Jessica Rudd; and her siblings, Quinn Wallace, Jovanni Cusanno, Mia Cusanno and Isabella Cusanno. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Tara Rudd.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.