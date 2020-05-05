Stella Katherine Cusanno

{span}Stella Katherine Cusanno{/span}

 Courtesy of Parker-Millard Funeral Service

Stella Katherine Cusanno, infant daughter of Joseph Cusanno and Jessica Wallace, passed away May 2, 2020.

Stella was born March 3, 2020, in Columbia. She laughed and smiled through her two months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.

Including her parents, she is survived by great-grandmother Kathy Baird; grandparents Michele and Donna Cusanno and Richard and Jessica Rudd; and her siblings, Quinn Wallace, Jovanni Cusanno, Mia Cusanno and Isabella Cusanno. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Tara Rudd.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.