Stephen passed into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Stephen Duane Spriggs was born Dec. 4, 1942, the second child of Carl Spriggs and Berna (Hardman) Spriggs, in Creston, Iowa.
His early years were spent on a farm north of Creston. He was active in 4H and activities at the Jerusalem Methodist Church. He graduated from Creston High School with the Class of 1961. He went on to attend Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville.
In 1965 he moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where he met and married Victoria Sahl. They had three children, Stacey, Rachel and David. They lived in Fort Worth, Texas, Ida Grove, Iowa and El Cajon, California. They were later divorced. In 1995, he moved to Columbia.
In Stephen's early years, he worked as an architectural draftsman for various architectural firms, which evolved into being self-employed as Spriggs Design Service, designing homes for builders and individuals. In later years, he did general contracting work.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who relied on his skills and his kindness.
In 2008, he married Deidre Stoner.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Phillip, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Surviving him are his wife Deidre; sister Janet Tomlinson; children Stacey Spriggs and wife Gina (Getz), Rachel Helwig, and David Spriggs and wife Angela (Maughan); grandchildren Austin, Adam and Ayden Spriggs, Robert Worthington, Isabella and Jaxon Helwig, Jordan, Haley, Megan, Addison and Ryan Spriggs.
Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. The visitation will be immediately followed by the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Columbia Cemetery immediately following the service.
