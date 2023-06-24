Sergeant First Class (U.S. Army) Stephen Isaac Koble (Pullen) of Fort Bragg, North Carolina passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 4:00pm at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, DE 19934. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Stephen Isaac Koble, Dec. 10, 1990 — May 31, 2023
- Submitted by Pippin Funeral Home
