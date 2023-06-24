Sergeant First Class (U.S. Army) Stephen Isaac Koble (Pullen) of Fort Bragg, North Carolina passed away unexpectantly on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 4:00pm at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, DE 19934. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.