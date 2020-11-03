He was born Dec. 3, 1956, in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, the son of the late Don and Frances (Mattingly) Culley. He was married to Tracy Dickey in Austin, Texas, on June 4, 1991.
Steve graduated from Parkland High School in El Paso. He entered the U.S. Navy right after high school in 1976 and served 20 years until his retirement in 1996. He then went to work as a facilities manager for the United States Geological Survey until his retirement in 2019.
Steve enjoyed fixing things. He always had a project going. He was a very private but creative person. He enjoyed playing the guitar. Steve was silly, with a wonderful sense of humor. He was an excellent, hard-working, dependable, responsible and fair man. He handled having cancer with grace and dignity. He was a man of integrity, who was proud of his kids. But most of all, he loved his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Culley of Columbia; sons: James (Rebecca) Culley of Jefferson City and Aaron Culley (Rhiannon) of Columbia; grandson Roland Culley; and sister Mary Nelson (John) of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Frances Culley; and half-brother Don Culley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.