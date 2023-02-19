Stephen M. Archer, age 88, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on February 13, 2023 at Columbia Post Acute. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Winfield, Kansas; a son of William A. Archer and Cecelia (Kumbera) Archer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years (Paula Karalyn) Kelly (Agrelius) Archer in 2012.
His first eight years of public schooling were spent in a one-room schoolhouse while growing up on a farm outside Winfield. He graduated from Winfield High School and earned BA, BS and MS degrees from Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University) in Emporia, Kansas, ‘57 and ‘58, and in 1964 his doctorate from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Theatre History. Stephen taught at Argentine (K.C.) High School, Black Hills State, Kearney State College, Southern Illinois University-edwardsville, and was a Professor in the Theatre Department at the University of Missouri for 27 years. In addition to teaching, directing plays & guiding dissertations, Stephen was an author of seven books, including textbooks, reference books, a biography of Junius Brutus Booth and a personal memoir, “I, Clodhopper”. Travel was a treasured experience, domestically and abroad. A voracious reader, he credited the Winfield Public Library and the works of Burroughs, Conan Doyle & Twain for giving his young mind a notion of life beyond the farm. Most years, he re-read Huckleberry Finn because he figured it couldn’t hurt him. He also enjoyed a near lifelong devotion to baseball in general, and Our Beloved Cardinals in specific.