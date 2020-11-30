Stephen “Steve” Gooch, 62, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Nov. 14, 2020 after fulfilling a lifetime of adventures and love.

All that knew him, understood his passion for cars, motorcycles and anything he could use his talented craftsmanship skills on. He was a giving soul who worked hard and loved harder.

Stephen was born March 21, 1958 to Earla Roberts and Wayne Gooch in Browning, Missouri.

Stephen was preceded in death by his significant other, Sebrena Gordon; his father, Wayne Gooch; and his brother, Michael Gooch.

He leaves behind his mother, Earla Roberts, and her husband, Ken Roberts; uncle Evert “Gabe” Peters; brother Rick and his wife, Stephanie Gooch; niece Crystal and her husband, Jeremiah Camarata; nephew Jason and his wife, Kristen Gooch; nieces Heather Elsener and Haley Gooch; as well as nephew Jeremy and his wife, Stacy Gooch; and a handful of loving friends.

Until we meet again, we find peace knowing Steve is in a better place.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for the public health and safety beat. I am a second year graduate student studying public policy journalism. You can reach me at mne275@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MikaylaEasley

Recommended for you