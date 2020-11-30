Stephen “Steve” Gooch, 62, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Nov. 14, 2020 after fulfilling a lifetime of adventures and love.
All that knew him, understood his passion for cars, motorcycles and anything he could use his talented craftsmanship skills on. He was a giving soul who worked hard and loved harder.
Stephen was born March 21, 1958 to Earla Roberts and Wayne Gooch in Browning, Missouri.
Stephen was preceded in death by his significant other, Sebrena Gordon; his father, Wayne Gooch; and his brother, Michael Gooch.
He leaves behind his mother, Earla Roberts, and her husband, Ken Roberts; uncle Evert “Gabe” Peters; brother Rick and his wife, Stephanie Gooch; niece Crystal and her husband, Jeremiah Camarata; nephew Jason and his wife, Kristen Gooch; nieces Heather Elsener and Haley Gooch; as well as nephew Jeremy and his wife, Stacy Gooch; and a handful of loving friends.
Until we meet again, we find peace knowing Steve is in a better place.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com