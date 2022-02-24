Longtime Boonville educator and coach, Stephen Wayne Burnham, 79, passed away at his home in Boonville on February 21, 2022 where he was lovingly cared for by his family.
Steve was born on the family farm home near Fayette on May 3, 1942 a son of Clarence Harold Burnham and Lanelle Sunderland Burnham. He married Janet Frevert on September 28, 1963 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in New Franklin. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.
He attended Central Methodist in Fayette receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree and his Masters in Education Degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Steve was a junior high math and science teacher in the Boonville R-I School District. He coached junior high football and drove the team bus for both football and basketball games. Steve retired in 1998 after 34 years of dedicated service teaching and coaching local students. He missed his students and colleagues after retiring.
Steve was a member of the First Christian Church in Fayette. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his wife, Janet of Boonville; two daughters, Juanita Burnham of Kearny, MO and Deanna Sporleder (Chris) of Columbia; a brother, William D. Burnham of Fayette; six grandchildren, Courtney Thuston, Stephen Sporleder, Jeremy Sporleder, Ben Sporleder, Rachel Sporleder and Rebekah Sporleder; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Keith Burnham.
Services honoring Steve’s life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boonville R-I Public Schools Athletic Department or to the National Rifle Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.